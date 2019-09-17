MADRAS, OR (KPTV) - A man was sentenced to 10 years in prison for robbing a bank and his role in a methamphetamine distribution conspiracy.
The U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Oregon sentenced Tyler Wayne Fuller, 30, of Madras, Oregon to 10 years in prison and three years’ supervised release for his role in a Central Oregon methamphetamine distribution conspiracy and for robbing a Madras bank.
Fuller is the son of career criminal and known drug dealer Ronald Wayne Thrasher, 49, also of Madras, according to court documents. By 28, Fuller had his own extensive criminal history and had spent the majority of his adulthood incarcerated.
In Dec. 2016, after Fuller was released from federal prison, Thrasher began giving his son methamphetamine to sell. Within a month, Thrasher was supplying, and Fuller was distributing quarter and half-pound quantities of methamphetamine throughout Central Oregon.
In Feb. 2017, after conflict with his father, Fuller unsuccessfully attempted to rob his father of his methamphetamine supply with a firearm. The resulting estrangement left Fuller without a supplier and illicit income. Now homeless, he continued selling drugs obtained from his father’s customers. In August 2017, Fuller robbed a U.S. Bank in Madras, collecting $517 in cash.
During sentencing, the judge ordered Fuller to pay $517 in restitution to U.S. Bank and forfeit any property or proceeds derived from his drug trafficking activities.
On April 25, 2018, Fuller pleaded guilty to one count each of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute fifty or more grams of methamphetamine and bank robbery.
Thrasher was convicted in August 2019 for purchasing and transporting methamphetamine for distribution and being a felon in possession of a firearm. He will be sentenced on Feb. 4, 2020.
Fuller is the first of 11 defendants to be sentenced for their involvement in his father’s drug trafficking conspiracy. One defendant, Russell Marvin Jones, 53, of Gresham was convicted at trial alongside his father. Nine others pleaded guilty.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.