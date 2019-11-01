Man sentenced to 10 years in prison for sexual assault at downtown Portland yoga studio

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A man was sentenced to 10 years in prison for sexually assaulting the owner of a yoga studio in downtown Portland in 2018.
Jerry Dessources, 40, was sentenced Friday after pleading guilty to charges of first-degree kidnapping and first-degree sexual abuse.
Investigators said Dessources knocked on the door of a yoga studio on the 800 block of Southwest 2nd Avenue, just as the owner was preparing to open for the day, on Jan. 4, 2018.
The victim opened the door and Dessources said he was interested in attending a class. Dessources paid a $20 guest fee, but then attacked the woman as she was showing him to the men’s locker room, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office.
Investigators said he shoved her through a door, covered her mouth and nose with his hand and sexually assaulted the woman.
She fought back by scratching, punching and at one point biting his finger. The assault continued by Dessources, who is 6 feet tall and weighed more than 300 pounds at the time, according to investigators.
The woman convinced Dessources that her yoga class was about to begin and people would be arriving at the studio, according to a probable cause affidavit.
The affidavit states the woman was able to run outside, and Dessources subsequently left the scene.
Dessources was located hours later on the 800 block of Southwest Stark Street. Officers said his physical description, clothing and a bite injury to his finger matched the victim’s statements.
Court documents state Dessources has been homeless off and on since 2010 and admitted to monthly use of marijuana, cocaine and meth, as well as intermittent use of heroin.
Dessources was sentenced Friday to 10 years in prison, nearly three years of post-prison supervision and he must register as a sex offender.
“This case strikes me as particularly heinous in nature,” said Multnomah County Deputy District Attorney Melissa Marrero, who litigated this case. “The victim – who is extremely resilient – opened her business to Mr. Dessources who then put her through something no one should ever have to go through. Had she not fought for her life, the outcome in this case could have been very different.”
