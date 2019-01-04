Man sentenced to 12 years in prison for shooting at teens in Gresham home

GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) - A man convicted of attempted murder for shooting at three teens in a Gresham home was sentenced to 12 years in prison.
Jorge Beltran, 27, was convicted by a jury in August and sentenced Friday.
The shooting occurred on the 2100 block of Southeast 185th Avenue in Gresham on Oct. 14, 2017.
Investigators said Beltran had entered the home prior to the shooting and was involved in a physical altercation with a 16-year-old. Two others in the home, ages 17 and 18, chased Beltran out of the home.
During trial, prosecutors presented evidence to show Beltran, a convicted felon, returned with a pistol and started shooting from outside into the home, specifically into a bedroom where one of the teens usually slept.
The three teens were inside watching SpongeBob SquarePants when Beltran fired five rounds into the home, according to testimony provided at trial.
Beltran was convicted on charges of attempted aggravated murder, attempted murder, unlawful use of a weapon, felon in possession of a firearm and fourth-degree assault.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.