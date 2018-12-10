SALEM, OR (KPTV) - A man was sentenced to 25 years in prison in connection to a shooting death in Salem.
Jose Barboza-Manzo was taken into custody in Nov. 2017 at a home in unincorporated Tillamook County.
Police said Barboza-Manzo had multiple outstanding warrants and was also wanted in connection to the shooting death of 37-year-old Kenny Kalugin.
On Wednesday, he pleaded guilty to the shooting.
Two other people were arrested in the connection of Kalugin's death and are awaiting arraignment.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
