BEAVERCREEK, OR (KPTV) - A 48-year-old man was sentenced to prison earlier this month in connection to a 2017 deadly shooting that happened at his Beavercreek home.
Howard D. Bunnell Jr. pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter on March 1 and was sentenced to 15 years in prison.
Bunnell was arrested on Aug. 21, 2017 after officers responded to a 911 call on the 17300 block of South Buckner Creek Road.
The caller reported two men had been fighting and one of them was unconscious. The 911 caller said two people were attempting CPR on the unconscious man.
Deputies arrived and found Alvin E. Wallenstein, 45, of Molalla with a gunshot wound to his chest. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Along with 15 years in prison, Bunnell was also sentenced to post-prison supervision.
