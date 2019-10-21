PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A man was sentenced to more than two years in prison after being convicted in a child pornography case in Multnomah County.
Carl Phillip Sussman, 34, received a 30-month sentence Monday after being convicted on one count of attempting to use a child in a display of sexually explicit conduct and one count of encouraging child sexual abuse in the first degree.
The investigation began in December 2018 after a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children to the Portland Police Bureau’s Child Abuse Team.
Investigators said they subsequently found hundreds of images of sexual abuse against children.
Investigators said three victims were identified from the images. One victim was known to Sussman, according to the the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office, while the other two were previously sexually assaulted by someone other than Sussman.
Had the statute of limitation not expired, law enforcement believes Sussman could have additionally been indicted for unlawfully delivering a controlled substance to a minor and for unlawfully contributing to the sexual delinquency of a minor, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office.
Along with time in prison, Sussman was ordered to register as a sex offender and serve five years of probation. Sussman will also not be allowed to spend time at any location where minors are present and cannot have any contact with minors, unless otherwise approved by his probation officer.
Additionally, Sussman will pay $150,000 in financial compensation that will be used to assist the victims in this case with mental health counseling.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
