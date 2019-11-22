Man seriously hurt in Kelso shooting dies from injuries

KELSO, WA (KPTV) – A 69-year-old man has died from his injuries following a shooting at his home in Kelso last week, according to deputies.
The shooting Nov. 12 occurred just before 7:13 p.m. at a home in the 1400 block of South 4th Avenue.
Rick D. Huckaby, of Kelso, suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to an area hospital, law enforcement said.
The suspect was described as a white man who is about 5’ 5” tall with a medium build and frizzy gray hair. He also had a beard and was wearing dark clothing.
Deputies used a K-9 and a drone to search the area but were not able to locate the suspect. The sheriff’s office asks anyone with information or video evidence related to this case to call 360-577-3092.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
