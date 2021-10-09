Man seriously injured after shooting in SE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – Portland police say one man is dealing with serious injuries after a shooting on Saturday morning.

At 7:14 a.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting near the intersection of Southeast 8th Avenue and Southeast Salmon Street. When officers arrived, they located an adult male suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries.

If anyone has information about this case, they're asked to contact crimetips@portlandoregon.gov attention: ECST and reference case number 21-281844.

No other information is available at this time.