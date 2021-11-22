Man seriously injured during crash in northeast Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – Portland police say a man was seriously injured during a crash in the Parkrose neighborhood on Sunday.

At 1:05 a.m., officers were sent to the 4400 Block of Northeast 122nd Avenue on the report of 15 people fighting with knifes.

Officers found a man with life-threatening injuries consistent with those of being hit by a vehicle. Investigators determined the incident to be a crash, as opposed to an intentional targeting with a vehicle.

Medical personnel responded and transported the person to a local hospital.

If you have information about this incident, please contact crimetips@portlandoregon.gov attention Traffic Investigations Unit, or call (503)823-2103, and reference case number 21-325657.