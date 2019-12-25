BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) – A man was taken to a hospital with serious injuries after a house fire in Beaverton on Tuesday night.
Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue said firefighters responded to the 300 block of Southwest Frenwood Way at 9:39 p.m. on the report of a residential fire.
When crews arrived at the scene, they saw a home with fire through the roof. A man, the sole occupant of the home, was found injured.
His injuries were described as serious and he was transported by ambulance to a hospital. The man’s current condition is not known.
TVF&R said the home is now not livable due to the significant amount of damage by the fire.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
