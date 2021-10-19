Man seriously injured in downtown Portland shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - One person was seriously injured in a shooting that occurred in the Old Town Chinatown neighborhood Tuesday morning, according to police.

At about 6:50 a.m., officers were called out to a shooting in the area of Northwest Glisan Street and Northwest Broadway Avenue. Police said a man with a gunshot wound was located at the scene.

The victim, who has not been identified, was taken to an area hospital with a serious injury, according to police.

The investigation is being led by the Enhance Community Safety Team. No further details about the shooting have been released by police at this time.

This shooting comes after the city of Portland hit a grim milestone over the weekend: 1,000 reported shootings so far this year.