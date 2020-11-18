KELSO, WA (KPTV) - A driver was rushed to a hospital early Wednesday morning following a rollover crash in Kelso.
At around 1:18 a.m., Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue firefighters responded to a crash in the 700 block of North 7th Avenue.
Once at the scene, firefighters used heavy extrication tools to free the driver, identified as a 51-year-old man, from the pickup truck.
Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue said the driver was taken to Peace Health St. John Medical Center for traumatic injuries.
No other people were inside the vehicle.
According to Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue, the cause of the crash is unknown.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.