COLUMBIA COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A 30-year-old man was taken to the hospital Sunday night after he fell off a cliff along the Columbia River.
Just after 7 p.m., Columbia River Fire & Rescue crews responded to the 73000 block of Lindberg Road and found that a man had fallen about 100 feet to the shore along the railroad tracks.
Columbia River Fire & Rescue said firefighters had to hike about a mile from the end of Laurel Wood Beach Road to reach the injured man.
Fire boats with Clark County Fire District and Scappoose Fire District also responded to the scene.
The man was loaded into one of the fire boats and taken to an awaiting ambulance at Goble Landing. He was then taken to a Portland area hospital with serious injuries.
No word on his current condition.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.