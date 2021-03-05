PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - One man was seriously injured in a shooting in north Portland.
Police provided an update Friday on the situation that began unfolding at around 3:15 a.m. Thursday on the 4600 block of North Houghton Street.
Police said officers were patrolling the area and heard shots fired. A possible suspect was then seen running into a nearby garage. A standoff ensued, but that suspect was not found.
Police asked for the public’s help locating 20-year-old Marquise D. Brazile. On Friday, officers said Brazile remains on the loose. Anyone who sees Brazile is asked not to approach him, but instead call 911 right away.
Police said Friday that a victim was found driving away from the shooting scene. His injuries were described as serious, but they are not believed to be life-threatening. Another person was shot at, but not injured, according to police.
Detectives obtained a search warrant for a house that was entered by the suspects. As a result of the warrant, Claud J. Pierce 20, was arrested and booked into the Multnomah County Jail on charges of first-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon. An additional firearm was seized as evidence, after another gun was found by officers Thursday.
No further information was released, including a possible motive for the shooting.
