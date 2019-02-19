PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - One person was injured in a shooting in northeast Portland on Tuesday afternoon.
Officers responded to the report of a person shot just before 4 p.m. in the area of Northeast 10th Avenue and Northeast Killingsworth Street.
Police said a man was transported from the scene to a Portland hospital with serious injuries. No suspect information was immediately released.
Road were closed on Killingsworth and Emerson streets between 9th Avenue and 12th Avenue while members of the Tactical Operations Division's Gun Violence Reduction Team responded to conduct an investigation. People were advised to avoid the area.
#BREAKING - just arrived on scene of shooting in NE Portland @PortlandPolice confirm one man has serious injuries, this is in the area of 10th and Killingsworth @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/EVu0Kjbfag— Sarah Hurwitz (@sehurwitz) February 20, 2019
Anyone with information about this incident should call non-emergency dispatch at (503) 823-3333.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.