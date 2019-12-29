PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Police are investigating after a man was seriously injured in a shooting in southeast Portland Saturday evening.
Just after 5:35 p.m., Portland police responded to the 12700 block of Southeast Salmon Street on a report of a shooting.
“It’s unexpected. This neighborhood has been very quiet, very stable. I’ve hosted block parties here for years,” said Corey Miles, who has lived in the neighborhood since 2008.
He says he’s never heard of anything like this.
“It’s the first time I’ve heard of any violence in this neighborhood at all,” Miles said.
When officers arrived in the area, they found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.
Miles saw that victim loaded into an ambulance, covered in blood.
“As we were driving away, we actually saw the victim come out on a stretcher and get put in the ambulance. He was definitely injured and clearly stable, but blood everywhere. It was kind of rough,” Miles said.
No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting.
The Gun Violence Reduction Team is assisting in the investigation.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the police non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.
