PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - FOX 12's most wanted stole tools from three different businesses and then ran from police after trying to sell them on the street.
This was all set up by a man who saw his tools being sold online by the suspect.
He posed as a buyer and the suspect agreed to meet him in southeast Portland at the McDonald’s on 92nd and Powell.
What the suspect didn't know was that police were called too.
When the suspect saw police he ran off and they weren't able to catch him.
K-9 officers searched the area and during that time Grant High School was briefly on lock out.
Police on scene told us they found around 40 different tools in the suspect's car.
Police believe they have identified them all as belonging to three separate companies.
One plumbing company came to pick up their tools and told FOX 12 that they retrieved around $4,000 dollars’ worth of tools back.
Police said the car was not reported stolen but also is not registered to the suspect.
