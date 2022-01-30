RAINIER, Ore. (KPTV) - A homeowner shot a man allegedly breaking into the house, early Sunday morning, according to the Oregon State Police.
The Rainier Police Department responded to a report of a burglary on West C Street in Rainier. Their preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect and the homeowner exchanged gunfire. The suspect was shot, but the homeowner was uninjured.
Police detained the suspect and transported him to a local hospital where he was treated for his injuries.
The Columbia County Major Crimes team as well as the Rainier Police Department and the Oregon State Police are investigating.
This is developing news. FOX 12 will update this story when more information is available.