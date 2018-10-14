Man shot at Wilsonville park recovering, suspect remains at large

WILSONVILLE, OR (KPTV) - FOX 12’s Most Wanted is still on the run tonight after shooting a man twice at a Wilsonville park Friday night.
It’s a crisp fall Sunday at Wilsonville Memorial Park, where the playground is full of kids and families as soccer players fill the nearby field.
Neighbor Bill Quinn is at the park a lot.
“When my granddaughters come up, we usually take them over there to play,” he said.
It’s a peaceful place, which is why what happened Friday is so unusual.
“Very, very surprised, because for 15 years never heard anything like this,” Quinn said.
Clackamas County deputies say just before 10 p.m. Friday, there was a shooting in the southwest portion of the park, just over the fence from a row of homes.
A 21-year-old man was shot twice: once in the arm and once in the abdomen.
Witnesses told FOX 12 they heard a car driving away, and whoever pulled the trigger is still on the run.
The victim survived but has a long road of recovery ahead of him.
FOX 12 spoke with the victim’s mother on Sunday. She did not want to be interviewed on camera but did say her son is now out of the ICU and in the trauma unit. She said he will still need another surgery.
On Friday, FOX 12 spoke with another neighbor, Mark Biondi.
“I looked at my girlfriend and I said, ‘That's not fireworks’ and she said, ‘Nope that's gunshots,’” Biondi said. “I went back inside my house and got some rags to put direct pressure on the wounds and just waited for 911 to arrive.”
Now, the victim’s mother is thanking him for what he did in those critical moments.
Deputies say they’re working with the Forensic Imaging Unit and hope to have a sketch of the suspect sometime soon.
“It bears thinking on going forward, particularly probably at night,” Quinn said. “Hopefully they find the person or persons who did it.”
Deputies have not released any information about what led up to the shooting, but they do say they don’t believe there’s a danger to the public right now.
They’re interviewing the victim in the hospital and are asking anyone with information that can help to come forward.
