PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A man was killed in an officer-involved shooting in southeast Portland Sunday.
The shooting occurred Sunday afternoon in the 9600 block of Southeast Market Street, across the street from Portland Adventist Academy.
Police say the incident started just after 2 p.m. when officers responded to reports that a person arrived at a home and refused to leave.
According to police, at some point after the officer arrived at the home, he contacted the suspect. Shortly after, the officer broadcasted that he had fired his weapon.
The suspect was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
There are no details regarding exactly led up to the shooting or if the suspect had a weapon of any kind. Police also did not say whether the suspect knew the people living at the home.
No officers or any other people were injured.
The suspect’s identity will be released after his family is notified and an autopsy is performed.
The involved officer is on standard, paid administrative leave during the investigation. He is expected to be identified on Monday.
Police have shut down several blocks in the area of Southeast 96th Avenue and Market Street while they investigate.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.