OREGON CITY, OR (KPTV) – A man shot by his roommate at an apartment in Oregon City last week remains in critical condition at OHSU, according to police.
Officers say Ethan Fager, 30, was shot by his roommate, Daniel Craig Wiese, 31, in the afternoon on May 24. Fager after getting shot was rushed to OHSU with life-threatening injuries. Police say they had to break a bedroom window of the building in the 1800 block of Molalla Avenue to get Fager out.
Wiese after a standoff with a SWAT team involving flash bangs and tear gas surrendered and was taken to an area hospital for evaluation.
Wiese has since been booked into the Clackamas County Jail without bail on charges including attempted murder, assault in the first degree, and unlawful use of a weapon, according to law enforcement.
Police say one team member fired a shot during the response but did not hit Wiese.
The Oregon City Police Department and the Clackamas County Major Crimes Team continue to investigate the initial shooting. A department spokesperson say the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office and the Major Crimes Team are investigating the officer-involved shooting.
Investigators are still looking for video of photos from bystanders in the area who captured part of the SWAT call-out and what led up to it. People with videos or photos are asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 503-723-4949 or online at https://web3.clackamas.us/contact/tip.jsp.
