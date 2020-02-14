Man shot in foot during fight at Portland convenience store

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A man was hurt after a fight involving a gun at a convenience store in Portland on Friday night.
The incident occurred in the 6100 block of North Lombard Street.
Officers said the man suffered a gunshot wound to the foot. The man after paramedics arrived was transported to an area hospital by ambulance.
Police say the man’s wounds are non-life-threatening.
“Another man involved in the disturbance remained at the scene and there are no suspects believed to be outstanding,” according to police.
Law enforcement including the Gun Violence Reduction Team closed the area on Friday night to investigate.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
