PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A man was shot in the parking lot of a Fred Meyer store in southeast Portland.
Officers responded to the 14700 block of Southeast Division Street at 12:31 p.m. Wednesday.
A man was found at the scene with a gunshot injury that was not believed to be life-threatening. He was given medical aid and taken by ambulance to a Portland hospital.
Officers detained one person nearby, who was described as a person of interest.
No further details were immediately released.
Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has other information, including video surveillance, is asked to contact the non-emergency police line at 503-823-3333 or the Gun Violence Response Team at 503-823-4106.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
