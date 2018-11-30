WELCHES, (OR) - A man was found with a gunshot wound to the head in Welches on Friday night.
Emergency crews responded to the 25500 block of East Welches Road at 9:26 p.m.
Deputies said Eddie Osborne, 25, of Welches, had been shot. He was provided medical aid at the scene and taken to the hospital for further treatment.
Osborne’s condition was not known Saturday morning, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies were searching for Michael John Vavra, 40, of Welches. Vavra was described as a person of interest in the case who was reported to have been in the area at the time of the shooting.
Vavra is known to frequent Welches, Rhododendron and Sandy.
Anyone with information about Vavra’s location is asked to call 911 and do not approach him.
Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office tip line at 503-723-4949 or https://web3.clackamas.us/contact/tip.jsp and refer to case 18-032295.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.