CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) – A Clark County man is recovering after being shot in the leg in a drive-by shooting on Friday night, according to deputies.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office said just before 8:30 p.m. on Friday, deputies responded to the 9400 block of Northeast 100th Way in Five Corners. When they arrived, they found a man inside his residence who had a gunshot wound to his leg.

Deputies said the victim’s car had multiple bullet holes to the driver’s side, roof and rear-end. They collected shell casings from the road in front of, and near, where the victim lived. The victim told deputies he believed he was followed home by an unknown man, who shot him as he was getting out of his vehicle in the driveway.

Witnesses said they saw a car speed away just after the shooting. The car is described as a red or orange SUV or hatchback.

If you have any information, contact the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.