PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Police say a man was shot in the leg Friday afternoon near a northeast Portland apartment building.
Officers rushed to the scene near the 400 block of Southeast 127th Avenue just after 3 p.m. and say the man’s injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.
Officers found evidence of gunfire and say the shooting likely happened at a nearby apartment.
The bureau says there is no danger to the community in connection the case.
The bureau’s Gun Violence Response Team is investigating.
Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has information that could be helpful to officers is asked to call non-emergency dispatch at 503-823-3333.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
