PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A man who was shot in north Portland on Friday morning later died at the hospital.
Officers responded to the report of a shooting in the area of North Rosa Parks Way and North Albina Avenue just before 10 a.m.
When officers and medical personnel arrived to the scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Police said passersby were providing medical aid to the man before officers arrived.
The victim was taken to an area hospital with injuries initially described as life-threatening. By Friday afternoon, police reported the man had died at the hospital.
The man's name was not immediately released. Police said he was in his 40s.
“He was not moving. But I saw a guy around him, they were trying to touch him - do CPR. He was a white man - just not moving at all," said witness Alpha Ndumu.
A K-9 was called to help search for the suspect after police said the shooter was seen running from the area.
Police said the suspect is a black man in his 20s, medium build, wearing gray or black clothing. He was last seen running northbound on North Mississippi Avenue.
More @PortlandPolice officers arriving at shooting scene. Appears they’re searching for a suspect. pic.twitter.com/MXTMkXjiYk— Tyler Dumont FOX 12 (@TylerDumontNews) October 19, 2018
Traffic in a one block radius of the scene was blocked due to the investigation.
So far, the suspect has not been tracked down.
The Multnomah County Sheriff's Office says it is working closely with Portland police to investigate the shooting.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Detective Anthony Merrill at 503-823-4033 or anthony.merrill@portlandoregon.gov.
