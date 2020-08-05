Man shot in stomach in SE Portland; police investigating

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Police are investigating after a man was shot in the stomach early Wednesday morning.
According to police, the shooting occurred in the 9100 block of Southeast Division Street around 3:16 a.m.
Officers arrived at the scene to find the victim uncooperative. They said the victim would not share any details about the incident and was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police do not believe there is threat to community members in connection with the shooting.
Investigators ask anyone with additional information to contact their non-emergency line at 503-823-3333. Tips can also be submitted anonymously online at https://www.p3tips.com/823 or 503-823-4357.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.