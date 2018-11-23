PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A man was shot in the stomach in southeast Portland on Friday night, according to officers.
The Portland Police Bureau received a report about a shooting near Mill Park, on the 12000 block of Southeast Mill Court.
A victim was found nearby on the 11900 block of Lincoln Street. Police said emergency first aid was provided to the victim, including the application of a tourniquet. He was taken to the hospital with injuries described as serious, but not life-threatening.
The shooter was not located and no information was immediately released about a possible suspect.
A witness at the scene Friday night said he heard at least six gunshots.
A vehicle that appeared to have been struck by gunfire, along with other evidence, was also located near the crime scene.
Anyone with information or surveillance footage connected to this case is asked to call the Portland Police Bureau Tactical Operations Division's Gun Violence Response Team at 503-823-4106.
