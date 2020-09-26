WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left one person injured on Friday.
At 7:00 p.m. deputies responded to multiple reports of gunfire and fighting heard outside of an apartment in the Commons at Timber Creek Apartments at 12450 Northwest Barnes Road.
When they arrived, they found several spent shell casings outside of an apartment, according to the sheriff’s office. At the same time a deputy at a local hospital on an unrelated incident learned that gunshot victim had arrived at the emergency room.
The 22-year-old man was quickly determined to be a resident at the Commons at Timber Creek Apartments, the sheriff’s office said. He suffered non-life-threatening injuries and is stable.
The sheriff’s office did not provide any suspect information.
