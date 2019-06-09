PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland police on Sunday are investigating an officer-involved shooting in northwest Portland.
Police say just before 9:45 a.m., officers responded to a multi-use building, located at 1331 NW Lovejoy St., on a report of a disturbance where a man was reportedly armed with a knife and threatened to have an explosive device.
When officers arrived, they found a man and woman in the stairwell of the building. Police say the woman appeared to be injured.
Police say they tried to communicate with the suspect. During their encounter, they used less lethal force and then shot the suspect.
He died at the scene before medical personnel could arrive. His identity has not been released.
No officers were injured.
The woman who was with the suspect was taken to the hospital. There is no word on her condition.
The incident prompted a nearby Safeway store to evacuate and close. FOX 12 spoke with Jess Brown, who was shopping at the time.
“We were shopping and the employees said there’s a bomb threat in the parking garage and so we need to evacuate, so we just left our groceries in the cart and left the building,” Brown said.
Police say the Explosive Disposal Unit responded to the scene and determined there was not an explosive and that there is no threat to the public.
Brown says she couldn’t believe how quickly it all happened.
“That’s very surprising because I would say it was less than five minutes between the time I was in the garage and the time we left the store so I didn’t see anything when I was there,” she said.
The Safeway is back open, but investigators are expected to be at the scene for some time.
Homicide detectives and the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office are continuing to investigate.
Anyone with information about this investigation should contact Portland Police Bureau Homicide Detail Detective Erik Kammerer at 503-823-0762 or erik.kammerer@portlandoregon.gov or Detective Mark Slater at 503-823-9319 or mark.slater@portlandoregon.gov
