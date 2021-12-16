CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - The Clark County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly shooting that occurred Wednesday evening near Amboy.
At about 9:11 p.m., deputies were call out to an assault with a weapon in the 43100 block of Northeast Cedar Mist Road. The sheriff's office said deputies learned that a person had been shot inside a home by someone they knew.
Deputies arrived to the home and found a man who had been shot in the torso. The victim, who has not yet been identified, was taken to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
The suspect, identified as Joshua George Spellman, 32, was arrested at the scene. The sheriff's office said detectives learned Spellman shot the victim during an argument.
Spellman was booked into the Clark County Jail on a charge of second-degree murder.
The investigation is ongoing, and no additional information has been released by the sheriff's office at this time.