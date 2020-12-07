KELSO, WA (KPTV) - A man was shot and killed in a Kelso driveway Monday morning.
Cowlitz County deputies responded to the 100 block of Shadywood Lane at 8:17 a.m.
A man was found in the driveway with gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
The suspect was seen running away before deputies arrived.
Detectives interviewed witnesses and were able to identify the suspect. An extensive search operation was launched, utilizing drone and K-9 search teams. An emergency notification was also sent out to homes in the area.
At 11:33 a.m., deputies received a tip that someone matching the suspect’s description was walking on Weyerhaeuser timberland behind Shadywood Lane.
Crews searched the wooded area and located the suspect.
The Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office did not release the name of the victim or the suspect, or a potential motive in this case, on Monday afternoon.
Anyone with information or video related to this incident is asked to contact Detective Troy Lee at 360-577-3092.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
