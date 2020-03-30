PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A man was shot and killed in a parking lot in southeast Portland on Monday.
Officers responded to the 3300 block of Southeast 82nd Avenue at 3:02 p.m.
A shooting victim was found at the scene. Police initially said the nature of the injuries and the victim’s condition were not known.
Tony Burgos and several other witnesses told FOX 12 they heard a single gunshot, then saw a man lying on the ground.
“I look over at the Papa Murphy’s and I see somebody performing CPR. I didn’t know at first what was going on,” Burgos said.
Police say the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity will be released after next of kin are notified.
The suspect ran away before police were notified about the shooting. No description was released for the suspect.
Despite these times of social distancing because of COVID-19, the area was quite busy when the shooting happened Monday afternoon.
There’s a lot of shops, a grocery store and several restaurants, plus this area gets a lot of foot traffic.
The shooting has left people who frequent this neighborhood on edge.
“I hope they catch this guy and I hope the law does a great job when they catch him,” another witness said.
What exactly happened isn’t clear, but the police investigation suggests an orange bike at the scene could be involved. Officers put evidence markers near the bike and a helmet outside of USA Pawn and Jewelry Co.
The parking lot was blocked off for the investigation, but streets in the area remained open Monday evening.
Homicide detectives are on scene, and investigators are gathering information and following up on leads.
Police say detectives are coordinating with the Multnomah County District Attorney's Office and the Oregon State Medical Examiner's Office for the investigation.
Anyone with information about the incident or what led up to it is asked to contact Detective Erik Kammerer at (503) 823-0762 or erik.kammerer@portlandoregon.gov or Detective Mark Slater at (503) 823-9319 or mark.slater@portlandoregon.gov.
