SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - A disturbance at a Salem home Sunday evening ended with a deadly shooting. 

According to the Marion County Sheriff's Office, officers were called to a home on 45th Avenue NE about 7 p.m. Someone called 911 and said a man had tried to break into a home, but a resident shot him. 

When deputies arrived, they found 42-year-old Peter Bishop dead at the scene. No one else was hurt. 

The 62-year-old shooter said his adult daughter and two grandchildren were home at the time. 

The investigation is ongoing. No arrests have been made. 

