PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A man was shot and seriously injured in north Portland on Saturday night.
Officers responded to the 8900 block of North Lombard Street at 8:09 p.m. Saturday and located evidence of gunfire.
Police learned that a victim was heading to the hospital by private vehicle. Officers met the patient at the hospital.
Police said he is being treated for serious wounds, but his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
Investigators said there is no suspect information in this case at this time, and no further details were released about the shooting.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact police at crimetips@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0400, and reference case 21-21350.
Information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Oregon, and tipsters can remain anonymous.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.