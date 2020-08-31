PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A man was shot several times in southeast Portland late Monday afternoon and suffered serious injuries, according to police.
The shooting occurred in the 13000 block of Southeast Powell Boulevard around 4 p.m. Officers rushed to the scene, secured it, and applied a tourniquet to the man's leg.
The man was transported to an area hospital for treatment. Police have not released any suspect information. Southeast Powell Boulevard was closed for about two hours while law enforcement was on scene.
Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has video or additional information about it is asked to contact the Portland Police Detective Division at 503-823-0400 or crimetips@portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 20-268575.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
