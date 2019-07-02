TENMILE, OR (KPTV) - A man sleeping on the ground died after being hit by an Oregon Department of Transportation employee mowing the grass off a Douglas County highway, according to police.
Emergency crews responded to Highway 42 near Milepost 59 in the Tenmile area at around 9:15 a.m. Tuesday.
Investigators said an ODOT employee was mowing the grass adjacent to the eastbound shoulder when he hit a man who was on the ground. It is believed the man was sleeping in the grass.
First aid was attempted, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
The man’s name has not been released.
Oregon State Police troopers were assisted by the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, Tenmile Fire Department and Douglas County Fire District 2.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
