PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A man smashed a window at a southwest Portland restaurant today during lunch, and it was all caught on camera.
Adele Ridenour was about to enjoy lunch at Bangkok Palace Thai Restaurant and had just ordered her meal at her table by the window. Moments later, a man walking by hit it with his arm, sending glass flying.
“He punched right through it,” Ridenour said.
Angela Todd was also there having a lunch meeting. In security footage, you can see her run out of the restaurant and chase after the suspect. She followed him from a distance for four blocks to the waterfront while calling police.
“I did, I did, in heels,” Todd said. It’s important. I mean, we can’t have people acting like this. It’s not okay.”
The suspect walked right past FOX 12 cameras on the waterfront while we were following another story, and police were right behind him.
We watched him change his shirt in the park, but police weren’t fooled. They arrested him.
“There are lots of people like him all around the city right now,” said Bangkok Palace employee Sak Kambhu.
No one was injured and police have yet to release the name of the man accused of breaking the window.
The restaurant stayed open through all of this and all of the patrons we talked to said, this isn’t going to keep them from coming back.
