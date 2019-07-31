PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The victim in Monday's shooting in St. Johns is now home recovering and is talking to FOX 12, saying he's lucky to be alive after being shot in the head.
At around 4 a.m., Robert Schuler was getting ready to go to bed when two men wearing masks broke into his apartment in the 8600 block of North Swift Way.
"I was just sitting on my couch getting ready to go to bed and two guys barged in the door. One guy goes back to my room to steal from me, the other guy puts a shotgun in my face and says if I move, I'm dead. So I just naturally grabbed the barrel, pulled it off to the side and he shot," said Schuler.
Schuler was shot in the right side of his face.
"I don't know what went through my mind at that moment. I just know it was survival," said Schuler.
The saving grace - Schuler was shot with a rubber bullet.
"Thank God, because if it was a real shotgun shell, this part of my face would not be here, nor would I," Schuler said.
Two days after the shooting, Schuler is home walking and talking, but is still healing and will have to wear a drainage tube for a while.
"It took off part of cheek, and hopefully with this machine here, it will give me a good enough healing of the tissue that I won't need skin graft," said Schuler.
Schuler has lived at the Cathedral Garden Apartments near Pier Park for four years, and says he's never experienced this kind of violence before.
He says it was an armed robbery, though he guesses the thieves only got about $40. He also calls it a random act of violence, telling FOX 12 he has no enemies.
Doctors expect Schuler to make a full recovery, and he hopes to get back to work soon.
Despite what happened to him, Schuler says he's not afraid, he just wants the suspects caught and behind bars.
No arrest have been made, and no suspect descriptions have been released.
Anyone with information about the shooting should contact the police non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.
