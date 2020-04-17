PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A man was stabbed in the chest after he attacked another person in downtown Portland, according to police.
The incident occurred in the 1900 block of Southwest 1st Avenue around 1:30 p.m. on Friday.
The victim, also a man, stabbed the suspect in self-defense, according to investigators.
Investigators say the victim was walking past Lovejoy Fountain when two suspects began following him. The suspects caught up to the victim and one held him down while the other punched and kicked him, according to police.
The victim pulled out a knife and stabbed one of the suspects. The other suspect ran off and has not been located, officers said. The victim suffered facial injuries and was treated at the scene.
The suspect was still hospitalized on Friday night. His identity and charges will be released after he is booked into jail, according to law enforcement.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.