PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police are investigating a stabbing in downtown Portland Thursday night.
The incident occurred at about 8 p.m. near Southwest Broadway and West Burnside Street. Officers are in the area looking for the suspect.
Police said the man who was stabbed was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive his injuries.
FOX 12 spoke with a witness who found the victim bleeding from his arm. The witness said he cut off a piece of his shirt and wrapped it around the wound, using that as a tourniquet before the ambulance arrived.
“You could see his arm, you could see his shirt covered in blood,” said witness Alex Sharp. “And his arm was lacerated probably from here to there was just bleeding out, a big old gash that was open. And so, I ended up screaming 911.”
Police have not released any additional information about a suspect or the weapon the man was stabbed with.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.