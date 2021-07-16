HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) – The Hillsboro Police Department said it is looking for witnesses after a man was stabbed early Friday morning.
Police said at about 12:30 p.m., they responded to the 2000 block of Southeast 75th Avenue. Shortly after they responded, they learned a man had arrived at Tuality Hospital with multiple wounds.
HPD said it is currently investigating. It is asking anyone who may have witnessed the stabbing or has more information to contact detective Jordan Schreiner at (503) 681-6175.
