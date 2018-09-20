Man stabbed in Old Town, suspect in custody

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland police say a suspect has been taken into custody in connection with a stabbing in Old Town Thursday night.
At about 8:40 p.m., police responded to reports of a stabbing in the 200 block of Northwest Couch Street.
Officers arrived and found a man with what appeared to be a stab wound. He was taken to a local hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
As police responded to the scene, they found the stabbing suspect near Northwest 3rd Avenue and Northwest Couch Street and took him into custody without incident.
Police seized a knife believed to have been used in the stabbing. They say the knife was in the suspect’s possession when it was seized by officers.
Officers believe the suspect and victim knew each other.
No further information was released.
Police say the suspect's identity will be provided after he has been lodged at the Multnomah County Jail.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
