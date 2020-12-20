PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A man is expected to survive after being stabbed in the back early Sunday morning, according to the Portland Police Bureau.
Officers responded to a stabbing report near the intersection of Northwest 5th Avenue and Northwest Everett Street at 3:22 a.m. When they arrived, the victim told officers he had been outside his home having a cigarette when the suspect approached him and tried to stab him.
PPB said the victim tried to defend himself and defend himself and suffered a cut to the hand. He tried to run away, but the suspect stabbed him in the back.
The victim was taken to the hospital with serious but not-life threatening injuries, according to police.
Detectives said they have identified the suspect but did not provide any additional information. The suspect was not known to the victim.
The investigating remains ongoing.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to please call the Portland Police at 503-823-3333 and reference case #20-374750.
