Man stationed at Joint Base Lewis-McChord accused of sexually abusing girl in Columbia Co.

VERNONIA, OR (KPTV) - A man stationed at Joint Base Lewis-McChord is accused of sex abuse involving an underage victim in Columbia County, according to deputies.
Columbia County deputies responded to the Vernonia area on March 13 and contacted an underage female and her family. The suspect was identified as 20-year-old Mekhi Alexander Williams of Vernonia, according to deputies.
Investigators learned Williams had enlisted in the military and was stationed at Joint Base Lewis-McChord in Washington.
PFC Williams was interviewed by deputies who traveled to the base. After the interview, military police placed Williams on restricted leave duty and he was confined to base.
Columbia County detectives then secured an arrest warrant for Williams on five counts of third-degree rape, three counts of third-degree sodomy and two counts of second-degree sex abuse. Williams was subsequently booked into the Columbia County Jail.
Investigators believe there may be more victims in and around Columbia County. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Peabody at 503-397-1521.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
