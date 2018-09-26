PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland Fire and Rescue recused a man stuck in mud on Wednesday.
Crews said they responded to a 911 call around 11:17 a.m. stating that a man was stuck in the muddy swale near Colwood Golf Course off of Northeast Alderwood Road.
Crews said they decided to lay ladders down flat on top of the mud to act as a scaffolding to walk across the mud safely and reach the man.
Crews placed four ladders, stretching about 70 feet across the mud, to safely reach the man.
The man was mostly submerged in the mud, laying flat on his back and struggling to stay on top of the mud, according to crews.
Officials said a firefighter walked out on the mud on top of the ladders, pried the man out of the mud and placed him in a basket. Other crew members assisted with hoisting the basket out of the mud and to safety.
The man was in serious condition at the time of rescue and was taken to a hospital as a trauma system entry, according to PF&R.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.