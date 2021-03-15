Man suffering from dementia missing from SE Portland care facility

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau Missing Persons Unit is asking for help locating a man that suffers from dementia, who walked away from a care facility on March 12.
George Pickett, 68, was seen walking away in the morning in the 7400 block of Southeast Division Street. Pickett is an African American male, 6’1”, weighs 180 pounds, with gray hair. Police say he longer has the beard that is seen in his ID photo.
He was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, black pants and black Nike shoes. He does not have any ID or money with him. Anyone who sees him should call 911 so police and medical personnel can check his welfare.
