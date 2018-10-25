LEBANON, OR (KPTV) - One man was taken to the hospital with burn injuries after authorities said a hash oil lab exploded inside a trailer Tuesday night.
At around 7:36 p.m., Linn County Sheriff's Office deputies responded the 3700 block of River Drive on the report that a drug lab exploded and someone was badly injured.
When deputies arrived to the scene, they found evidence of an explosion and fire damage to a conex-style box trailer. The Lebanon Fire Department and Albany Fire Department Hazardous Materials team were called to the scene.
Authorities said Nicholas Helms, 26, was taken to Lebanon Community Hospital with over 50 percent of his body burned. He was later taken to a Portland hospital in serious condition.
Members of the Linn Interagency Narcotics Enforcement (LINE) taskforce responded to conduct an investigation.
According to authorities, evidence of an illegal butane hash oil lab was seized, along with cash, firearms, and multiple pounds of marijuana.
The Oregon State Police Explosives Unit also responded to the scene after blasting caps were found.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call LINE at 541-791-0102.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.