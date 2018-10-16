PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland Police are investigating a shooting at Dawson Park that left a man with critical injuries Tuesday night.
Officers were called to the park off North Williams Avenue just after 7 p.m. on reports of several gunshots. They said a man arrived by private car to Legacy Emanuel Medical Center, located just across the street. Police said the man, who has not been identified, suffered from several gunshot wounds.
Investigators believe several guns were used and they are looking for more than one suspect.
A witness told FOX 12 he heard at least 25 rounds come from the park.
Eric Robinson said he was just across the streets when he heard the shots and then people start screaming and running.
He said it was particularly disturbing because the park was filled people at the time.
“This kind of violence is totally unnecessary. It could’ve been someone walking through with their family or dog and got shot — innocent person got hit over someone else’s madness or chaos that’s been going on,” Robinson said.
Police have not said whether the victim was the intended target of the shooting.
The Gun Violence Response Team and the Gang Enforcement Unit responded to the shooting.
Officers said at least one building was also struck by gunfire.
Police said they do not have any suspect descriptions.
Anyone who may have witnessed the shooting or has additional information is asked to call the Tactical Operations Division Gun Violence Response Team at 503-823-4106.
